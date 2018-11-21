What if Missoula had to evacuate?
After a fire in 2008, the town of Paradise, California, created an evacuation plan. They widened roads and added bridges, and people still died because they could not get out.
Missoula needs another bridge across the River at Mullan/Flynn Lane to Third Street. We need to add traffic lanes, not bike lanes, on Reserve Street. George Elmer Road off Mullan Road needs to be connected to the airport; the brown fields on 93 South need a bridge to Target Range/South Avenue. Lower Miller Creek needs a bridge to Hayes Creek/Highway 93 South.
Missoula needs to end its "not in my neighborhood but I will drive through someone else's" mentality before an emergency traps people and they get killed.
JeffreyJames Halvorson,
Schley