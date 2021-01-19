More effective to boost low incomes

C’mon, Dick Barrett, you should know better. In your letter of Jan. 14, you cherry-picked facts about the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Both the U.S. and Montana have income tax revenue systems. This means that high-income people (1) pay the most dollars in taxes and (2) would receive the most dollars of tax relief from a tax rate cut. That’s arithmetic.

With respect to the corporate income tax, the impacts have been debated for years. It is not all at clear that reduced corporate taxes would benefit stockholders. One school thinks this reduction could yield higher wages for employees. In any case, the U.S. corporate tax rate was way out of line with the rest of the world.

Income inequality is indeed an important social issue. There is a healthy debate on how to reduce it. Rather than increasing taxes on high-income workers (who knows where this revenue would go), others believe that increasing employment and incomes of low-income persons would be more effective.

Paul Polzin,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0