More enforcement needed on Hwy 200

We would like to thank Charlotte Knutsen for her letter of March 2. The sound barriers on the interstate above the westbound on-ramp at Van Buren are a serous hazard for traffic on the interstate as well as for vehicles entering the interstate.

There is insufficient time for space for drivers on the freeway or those entering to respond to each other. Perhaps if the last two barriers on the west end of the interstate were removed, it would give drivers on the freeway and entering the freeway a little more time to respond to each other.

In addition, there seems to be some confusion about the law requiring vehicles entering the freeway to yield.

We would also appreciate more enforcement on Highway 200 east of Missoula. Passing in no-passing zones occurs very frequently. Does anyone else have experience with these problems?

Cathy Ream and

Brad Johnson,

Clinton

