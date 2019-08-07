As an trained problem-solver, I’m dumbfounded by these guns. The number of firearms on the street in the country is astronomical now, compared to almost every country on earth. The number of homicides and particular mass shootings is on the rise as the number of guns increases.
I was shopping in a pawn shop one day and a customer said he owned 260 firearms. This is not normal, it is hoarding.
Some falsely believe one must carry a firearm. This is not an assurance of safety, of course; people with guns get killed every day. And even if it was a solution, why must I have to spend money on a firearm to live in a society? I prefer not to spend money and effort on playing cowboy or militia man.
Having a firearm increases your chance of dying from a gunshot, not reducing it. A gun is only a tool. Who needs 260 hammers or crescent wrenches?
More guns will not make you safer, all statistics clearly show that. There are more amendments to the Constitution than the Second.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula