More funds, more jobs, less potholes

Folks, there is a lack of commitment when it comes to investing in our infrastructure, and a strong infrastructure is essential for a strong community and economy. One small tool the Legislature gives us at the local level is the opportunity to pass a local option gas tax of 2 cents per gallon, and 2 cents only.

There are more needed repairs than funds available to address our road maintenance and repair problems. With additional funds we can create more jobs and have less potholes if we vote in this June primary for the 2 cent per gallon gas tax.

Right now, out-of-state, and out-of-town visitors use our roads while not helping to pay. An estimated one-third of the funds generated will come from visitors.

Join me in supporting this effort. As the Vote For campaign says: “More Jobs, Less Potholes.”

Dave Westfall,

Missoula

