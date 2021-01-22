 Skip to main content
More guns not needed in public

I have been studying House Bill 102, the new bill which would expand places where guns are permitted.

Having grown up with my dad as a hunter, and knowing the need for a gun on my sister’s family farm, I’m OK with everyone having their own guns at home. But when did we start to accept having guns in public spaces has no limits? When we enter a public space, do we have to worry people on all sides of us are armed? This may make one person feel safer — it does not put me at ease.

Much in contrast to the common narrative of the moment, we are living in one of the safest periods in history (see Steven Pinker’s book “Enlightenment Now”). So, building up our arsenal of weapons as individual citizens only feels like a never-ending arms race which, in the end, will not bring about more safety.

No one I know in Montana is talking about taking away the Second Amendment. We need fair and honest discussions in which we are able to have both sides be heard and make real, lasting changes. We do not need more guns in public spaces, we need more safety.

Lisa Pavlock,

St. Ignatius

