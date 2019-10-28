The "lurch towards socialism" of Don "K" Kaltschmidt (column, Oct. 24) with "rugged individualism" he TRUMPets, is the 10,000 pin-holed well from which he, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and "Trumpublocans" drink.
All the Freedom Caucus sideshows cannot obscure the fact our Dinosaurians, flat rate/flat-earth congressmen are poseurs, as is the predatory capitalist misanthrope they ape.
Rugged individualism is a term most honestly applied to people who live in far-flung tents on baked earth than imperious land grabbers like the Bundys.
Ever looked at the carbon emissions associated with concrete production? Ever noticed numberless SUVs and huge trucks wearing the oily asphalt beneath? These are just greater and lesser examples of the unchallenged assumptions that markets and capitalism have answers to global warming. They do not.
Nice to see some eco-friendly moves in banks here, but I don't warm to "Austin of the West." More like "Santa Fe of the North."
The Green New Deal isn't a socialist pipe dream, nor is Richter scale Category 6 health care reform. They're keys to survival of this particular part of the polity that Steinbeck fell in love with.
Bill Shea,
Anaconda