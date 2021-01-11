 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More loyal to cult than to democracy

More loyal to cult than to democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

In the last election, almost none of my votes wound up being for winning candidates. In my opinion, the long-term consequences for our state and country don’t bode well. Never once did I say that the election was rigged. Never once did I question democracy.

What factual basis did Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale have for their actions during the last week ending on Wednesday? Anyone who has watched the various legal challenges move through the courts know that no factual evidence was found that would effect the outcome of the election.

I can only believe that, as evidenced by their actions, they don’t believe in our Democratic process or the role of the judiciary. Their actions can only be viewed as contemptuous or ignorant of what makes America great.

The peaceful transfer of power is the pinnacle of American democracy. Both showed loyalty to a cult of personality over our system of government. With that in mind, I don’t see how either should serve to represent our fine state.

Michael Jones,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News