More loyal to cult than to democracy

In the last election, almost none of my votes wound up being for winning candidates. In my opinion, the long-term consequences for our state and country don’t bode well. Never once did I say that the election was rigged. Never once did I question democracy.

What factual basis did Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale have for their actions during the last week ending on Wednesday? Anyone who has watched the various legal challenges move through the courts know that no factual evidence was found that would effect the outcome of the election.

I can only believe that, as evidenced by their actions, they don’t believe in our Democratic process or the role of the judiciary. Their actions can only be viewed as contemptuous or ignorant of what makes America great.

The peaceful transfer of power is the pinnacle of American democracy. Both showed loyalty to a cult of personality over our system of government. With that in mind, I don’t see how either should serve to represent our fine state.

Michael Jones,

Missoula

