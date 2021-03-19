 Skip to main content
More needs to be done

Missoula’s housing problems reflects our national crisis. (‘Missoula’s housing emergency just got worse’ by Robbie Liben, Missoulian, March 5, 2021). The COVID relief bill just passed offers temporary relief to renters and landlords. More needs to be done. There is a bill before Congress to increase the building of affordable housing. This bill, along with an increase for Section 8 housing vouchers, currently only reaching 25% of those who qualify, will help ease the crisis. A refundable renters tax credit has also been proposed to lighten the burden on renters who all too often pay more than 50% of their income for housing. Each of us can help by thanking our members of Congress for starting the work in the COVID relief bill and encouraging them to take all necessary steps to end this housing tragedy.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

253-831-1453

