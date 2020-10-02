More on the Timberjacks

In regards to your article on the movie Timberjack in the 150th edition. A finish to the story: In 1999 the Museum of Mountain Flying held the second world premier of the movie at the Wilma to a full house. We assumed all the main actors were dead by then, as it would have been great to bring one back to the showing. A few days before, Mea Andrews of the Missoulian found the lead female, Vera Ralston still living in Santa Barbara, California. It was too late to make the arrangements to bring her to Missoula. There was a big article in the paper about the showing and I cut it out and sent it to Vera with a letter, wishing we had found her address earlier. A week later I got a call from her, thanking me for the information and how she remembered Missoula. She had a distinct accent and I asked her where she was from originally. She was from Czechoslovakia and was the country's figure skating champion at the 1936 Winter Olympics, competing against the world's greatest, Sonja Heine.