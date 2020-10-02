More on the Timberjacks

In regards to your article on the movie Timberjack in the 150th edition. A finish to the story: In 1999 the Museum of Mountain Flying held the second world premier of the movie at the Wilma to a full house. We assumed all the main actors were dead by then, as it would have been great to bring one back to the showing. A few days before, Mea Andrews of the Missoulian found the lead female, Vera Ralston still living in Santa Barbara, California. It was too late to make the arrangements to bring her to Missoula. There was a big article in the paper about the showing and I cut it out and sent it to Vera with a letter, wishing we had found her address earlier. A week later I got a call from her, thanking me for the information and how she remembered Missoula. She had a distinct accent and I asked her where she was from originally. She was from Czechoslovakia and was the country's figure skating champion at the 1936 Winter Olympics, competing against the world's greatest, Sonja Heine.
In 1940 she escaped from her German occupied country and landed in New York with a job with the Ice Follies, owned by Herbert Yates, who she eventually married. He changed her last name from Hruba to Ralston and put her in many of his movies (mostly "B" movies) but playing with John Wayne and other big stars including in Timberjack. Her thick accent kept her from becoming a major movie star.
Since I wrote a book on the 1936 Olympics in Germany, I sent her a copy. Soon I got a call from her again and she asked me if I could keep a secret. It was a strange request but I said yes. She explained that her second husband (Yates had died) always assumed that she had won a medal at the Olympics and she never corrected the story and apparently didn't want me to talk to him. She died in 2003.
The other actors: Sterling Hayden was of the Erroll Flynn type and spent World War II as an OSS agent in Yugoslovia; Hoagy Carmichael lived in Missoula, 1910-16 and left when he was 16 or 17; Adolphe Menjou was a World War I veteran and played in silent films to TV; Jim Davis played Jock Ewing on the popular TV series, Dallas; and Brian Keith was a radio-gunner on a dive-bomber during World War II and was a stage actor, movie and TV star.
Stan Cohen,
Missoula
