The senator's (Jan. 13) column on single-use plastic straws and some types of shopping bags in Montana puzzles me. Aren't there more pressing issues to deal with in this state?
With the number of dams on the waterways leaving Montana, the mentioned plastic items that get into the water will probably settle out long before the last dam. How many years of straws and bags from Montana will it take to equal the volume of plastics that went down the Mississippi this past year? Things like lawn furniture, garbage cans, kiddie pools, water bottles and anything else made of plastic. That's just one flood on one river in one year.
The statement that plastics are made of petrochemicals is true and also misleading. Where does the petroleum originate? Decayed plants, if I remember basic science. So the difference between "paper or plastic?" is only a million years, give or take a few.
I looked up Montana in an atlas just to be sure and it doesn't show any ocean-side beaches bordering the state that dead rotten whales will wash upon. If I am not mistaken, Montana state senators and representatives are supposed to represent the constituents in the district in which they were elected. Do they have constituents in states with beach fronts? I bet not.
You have free articles remaining.
Back in the day when sci-fi heroes like Flash Gordon with space travel or Dick Tracy with wrist radios were way futuristic, there was a crimefighter called Plastic Man. Again, going back to basic sciences and life crawling out of the ocean ooze, maybe something in the seabed will come crawling out in a form with a plastic exoskeleton. Perhaps even superior to homo sapiens. Impossible? Remember Flash and Dick.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula