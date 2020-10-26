More reporting on Gianforte's loans

"Gianforte loans campaign another $4 million," the Missoulian headline reads (Oct. 21). He has previously loaned this campaign $3.5 million, and has loaned his earlier campaign money. Perhaps your reporting could indicate the terms of the loans — what interest level, repayment dates and who/what repays them?

We know from detailed analysis of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and his immediate opening of the 2020 campaign after his election that much of the contributions received were matched by him with access, appointments and other favors that may eventually be uncovered.

The GOP is far from the only entity swamped with dubious money. However, rich boys buying seats is far from what constitutes the best government.

How will U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's campaign raise money to pay its loans? Will he follow the Trump lead, as he did just before the last election? Will post-election contributions from players allow him to recoup his “loans?”

Please, do some more digging and report further on who/what will be repaying these loans. If Montana is to become the next big swamp, voters want to know who the creatures are.