More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of Donald Trump’s political career in the same way that children are the legacy of a selfish parent, have been pushing a bill, HD 86, REMOVING THE EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED OF THE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION, but they also promote citizenship tests to qualify voters. Yup, you read that correctly. According to some legislators, citizens should have to meet some standard of knowledge to vote, but our elected leaders do not have to meet any standard of education to be elected.

Citizens have been assured by the Montana Republican Party and some of its elected officials that there’s no efforts at voter suppression in Montana. Apparently, truth is now up for debate in the Montana legislature.

Gary Stein,

Missoula

