{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Of the many stories that I have read in the Missoulian over the past four years, I have to admit that the very recent one (July 27) by Darrell Ehrlick was truly one of the most interesting I have ever read.

What a great piece it was to hear a firsthand account from one of our own Montana residents on his experience on landing that first day on the beach at Normandy.

Let’s run more stories about our in-state Word War I and II veterans. They deserve to have their stories told.

David Mirisch,

Superior

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags