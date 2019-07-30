Of the many stories that I have read in the Missoulian over the past four years, I have to admit that the very recent one (July 27) by Darrell Ehrlick was truly one of the most interesting I have ever read.
What a great piece it was to hear a firsthand account from one of our own Montana residents on his experience on landing that first day on the beach at Normandy.
Let’s run more stories about our in-state Word War I and II veterans. They deserve to have their stories told.
David Mirisch,
Superior