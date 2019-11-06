Thank you for the wonderful story by writer Jordan Hansen in the Oct. 24 Missoulian on 5-year-old Harlee Salmi and her fight against diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and noncurable cancerous brain tumor.
Hansen mentioned how District 14-C volleyball teams were all doing some kind of fundraising to help offset extra medical costs for the Salmi family. But he left out two of the other schools in Mineral County: Superior and Alberton. Our varsity and junior varsity teams raised over $500 through homemade cookies, cakes and other desserts.
We, as parents and grandparents, are proud of our girls for "rallying behind one of their own." Congratulations to all of the young women. A job well done.
You have free articles remaining.
David Mirisch,
Superior