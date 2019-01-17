This country is in serious trouble with the continuing shutdown by a "president" who cares not about the people, who was born with a silver spoon, who appears to have conspired with the Russians and Saudi Arabs against our democracy.
The wall issue isn't important to Donald Trump; he didn't even want to go look at the border.
Do we remember that when people in the United States were slaughtered in mass shootings here, there was no mention of any of the many shootings, because of his connection with the NRA? He would say nothing. The NRA, which now has members who are Russian oligarchs and even Russian spies.
We have more to fear from this dictatorial president and the overreach of the Russians, Saudis and an organization such as the NRA.
We used to belong to the NRA because we respected the organization and what they stood for. They are no longer this organization for the American people who have guns and like to hunt; they are supporters of a foreign threat to our democracy and corruption in our country.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis