It's the holidays, the Legislature is gearing up to meet, sidewalks need to be replaced and shoveled, and if a novelist wrote a story that described the current political situation in Washington, D.C., we'd call it absurd, so let's talk about beavers.
Missoula has special beavers (of course). Contrary to Mike Dey's recent account (letter, Dec. 13), they cut down trees on the south bank of the Clark Fork River. Further, a beaver traveled to the backyard of my home and girdled two apple trees and felled another. I live about 450 feet from the river; special beaver, indeed. I have the pictures.
To his other question, "why did the Ice Age end?" A Google search suggested that it hasn't ended! It said we are in the "interglacial period," a condition that is subject to the Earth's orbit and wobble as well as the increasing junk in the atmosphere. In other words, it's a natural cycle and will continue in a gross sense. What is going on with carbon seems to be affecting that, according to those who make a distinction between weather and climate.
Whether it's beavers or Ice Ages, there is always more to learn.
Geoff Badenoch.
Missoula