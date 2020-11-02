“Our new, happy life.” This was the phrase that was drilled into people’s heads in 1984. Remind you of anything?

Most of you seem pretty excited about “the new normal.” Don’t question it, just go with it. If you don’t, you’re a terrible, selfish, conspiracy theorist who hates the elderly. Oh, and you must love Donald Trump because the virus clearly has a political orientation.

Any mask-lovers out there have any retorts of your own, or can you only spew out senseless rhetoric from celebrities and CNN? After all, celebrities are your friends. You follow them on Twitter and Instagram. Who needs human interaction when you can sit in a plastic bubble and live vicariously through your favorite influencer and order a mask to match all of your outfits?

Doesn't it bother any of you zombies that we’ve given the fascistic health department control of our lives? I thought this was a democracy. There have been a whopping 12 deaths related to COVID in Missoula County. Just wait until they start lumping flu and COVID deaths together. Then you can wear a full hazmat suit in your car by yourself.

There’s more to life than not dying. Stay safe, Missoula!

Steve Legreid,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0