 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More to life than not dying

More to life than not dying

{{featured_button_text}}

“Our new, happy life.” This was the phrase that was drilled into people’s heads in 1984. Remind you of anything?

Most of you seem pretty excited about “the new normal.” Don’t question it, just go with it. If you don’t, you’re a terrible, selfish, conspiracy theorist who hates the elderly. Oh, and you must love Donald Trump because the virus clearly has a political orientation.

Any mask-lovers out there have any retorts of your own, or can you only spew out senseless rhetoric from celebrities and CNN? After all, celebrities are your friends. You follow them on Twitter and Instagram. Who needs human interaction when you can sit in a plastic bubble and live vicariously through your favorite influencer and order a mask to match all of your outfits?

Doesn't it bother any of you zombies that we’ve given the fascistic health department control of our lives? I thought this was a democracy. There have been a whopping 12 deaths related to COVID in Missoula County. Just wait until they start lumping flu and COVID deaths together. Then you can wear a full hazmat suit in your car by yourself.

There’s more to life than not dying. Stay safe, Missoula!

Steve Legreid,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News