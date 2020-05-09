More transparency needed in race for state auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a need for more transparency in the race for state auditor. A recent story published by Mike Dennison, chief political reporter for the Montana Television Network, shed light on a growing concern among insurance professionals regarding a candidate for state auditor, also known as commissioner of securities and insurance in Montana.

With all the high-profile campaigns for governor and Congress, other important races can be overlooked by voters. But it would be a mistake to overlook the race for state auditor — a critically important office responsible for regulation of the securities and insurance industries doing business in our state as well as serving as a member of the State Land Board.

Montanans know about the important work of the State Auditor’s Office in protecting consumers from unscrupulous securities and insurance practices. That’s why voters and the public deserve to have a representative in the State Auditor’s Office as commissioner free of actual or apparent conflicts of interest. I have no doubt people running for the office, including Nelly Nicol, are well-intended candidates. That said, a bit more transparency is due from Nicol as she seeks Montanan’s votes for state auditor.