Morigeau an honest man from Montana

Shane Morigeau for state auditor:

The obvious choice is Shane Morigeau, born in Ronan. In 1805 his great-grandfather, Three Eagles, welcomed Lewis and Clark, provided them with blankets and gave them horses to continue their journey.

As House Minority Whip, Morigeau worked with Republicans to pass the strongest bill protecting students and child sex abuse victims.

As state auditor, Morigeau is committed to hold insurance companies accountable, protect consumers from investment fraud, ensure that health insurance rates are fair and affordable and keeping public lands in public hands.

His opponent is a fraud; there is no other way of putting it. He moved to Montana only a couple of years ago yet claimed residency for years prior to illegally obtain a hunting license (which gained him nine convictions for poaching) and to save California taxes. He blamed his accountants, and the “Deep State” (for real!).

While Morigeau enjoys 64 endorsements, his opponent lists only three, including Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to a felony of lying to the FBI.

We need to vote for Morigeau as state auditor, an honest man from Montana, rather than somebody who moved here just a couple of years ago with a baggage of legal offenses.

Klaus von Stutterheim,

Seeley Lake

