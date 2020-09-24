Morigeau best for important office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The office of the Montana State Auditor is one of the most important yet undervalued agencies in Montana’s state government. The auditor (commissioner of securities and insurance) regulates two of our state’s largest industries: insurance and securities. The auditor is also on the state Land Board.

These are vital issues for Montanans. When you have an insurance or securities complaint, who would you want as your advocate: a Native Montanan with close to a decade of experience as a lawyer and two terms served as a legislator, with an impressive track record on affordable health care and consumer protection? When you want our public lands protected from outside deals to block access, do you want someone who grew up hunting here?

Or would you prefer someone who was a California resident until 2018, pleaded guilty to hunting violations in 2018 and then committed seven campaign violations during the primaries this year? Is Troy Downing careless, or is he corrupt?

Vote Shane Morigeau for state auditor.

Thomas Arvidson,

Missoula

