Morigeau has legislative record to be proud of

I am writing this letter to urge you to vote Shane Moriqeau for State Auditor this November. Shane is a lifelong Montana resident that will have our best interest at heart. The State Auditor is a very important position that regulates insurance and securities and protects Montana residents against insurance and investment fraud. Shane has a strong Legislative record that shows he is willing to take on corporations and companies that try to scam citizens and that he will fight for transparency at the highest level.

In contrast, Shane’s opponent, Troy Downing, has pleaded guilty for two misdemeanor counts of hunting and fishing violations and has seven political campaign violations. The office of Auditor should be based on transparency and advocacy for the people and should not be headed by someone who is intentionally trying to scam the system like Troy Downing.

Shane has a Legislative record to be proud of. He has carried and passed some of the strongest protections for students and child sex abuse victims that Montana has ever seen, as well as being a champion for Medicaid Expansion in 2015. Shane Morigeau has proven that he puts Montanans first.

Brianne Watts,

Butte

