Morigeau is a proven and dedicated leader

The state auditor regulates insurance companies and securities firms, so it’s critical that the person who leads the office will protect consumer rights and put Montana families first. Shane Morigeau is that candidate and I am proud to endorse him. Morigeau's legislative and legal record prove that he’ll be a champion for all of us.
As a legislator, Morigeau passed strict new protections for victims of abuse, created a grant program to help low-income and underserved Montanans access college, fought to expand health care coverage, defended and protected our public lands, and worked with both Democrats and Republicans to get common-sense ideas passed.
I’m confident that Morigeau will lead a firm charge for transparency, accountability and strong consumer protection programs. He has shown resolve and dedication in helping working Montanans and understands the need to create jobs and bolster our economy. Morigeau passed legislation that clarified and improved business securities regulations in Montana, which helps ensure our economy is diversified, growing and strong.
Serving as chief legal counsel for former State Auditor Monica Lindeen, I know the importance of experienced and dedicated leadership. We need an auditor who will protect consumers by ensuring our insurance claims are paid and that we aren’t getting gouged by insurance companies with premium increases. We need an auditor who has the competency and drive to stand up for victims of securities fraud. And, on the Land Board, we need someone who will protect our public lands and access.
There’s only one candidate running for state auditor who checks all those boxes. Please join me in voting for Shane Morigeau to be our next state auditor.
Jesse Laslovich,
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!