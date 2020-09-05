 Skip to main content
Morigeau knows value of public lands

Morigeau knows value of public lands

The Montana state auditor performs two critical jobs — protecting all Montanans from insurance and investment scams, and holding a seat on the Land Board that makes critical decisions on the states public lands.

Shane Morigeau is an outstanding candidate. As a hunter, he knows the value of public lands personally. As a legislator, he has worked extensively with both sides of the aisle to accomplish real benefits for Montanans. He has practiced law for nearly a decade, and he brings important representation as a Native Montanan.

By contrast, it’s hard to imagine a more inappropriate candidate for auditor than Troy Downing. He was charged with nine hunting violations in 2017, pleaded guilty, and lost his hunting privileges in Montana. In this year’s primary he committed seven separate campaign finance violations. I take no pleasure in writing that Downing has no business holding a seat meant to protect Montanans and our public lands.

For the sake of the state and its citizens, please support Shane Morigeau.

Jock Conyngham, chair,

Montana Conservation Voters,

Evaro

