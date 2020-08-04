Morigeau supports public lands access

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Land Board is composed of the top five elected officials in the state of Montana. The State Auditor is one of those positions. The Land Board is instrumental in ensuring better access to Montana’s landlocked public lands, increasing the number of wildlife areas, and working on better land management through the land banking program.

In this race, only Shane Morigeau has a track record of backing access to our public lands. As a legislator, Morigeau was a consistent vote in support of resident hunters, increased access, and has never maligned our game wardens, like his opponent has.

As Montana changes with new, wealthy, out-of-state landowners blocking access who make it harder to enjoy our public lands, we need an advocate for the everyday Montanan who hunts, fishes and recreates on public lands. We need people who can work across the aisle to get good things accomplished, not transplants looking to pad their resumé and use the position to run for higher office, like the current auditor, and his hand-picked replacement.

Shane Morigeau is the right person to hold the insurance industry accountable, and increase access to the landlocked public lands. Vote for Shane Morigeau.

Alex Hughes,

Missoula

