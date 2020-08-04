You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morigeau supports public lands access

Morigeau supports public lands access

{{featured_button_text}}

The Land Board is composed of the top five elected officials in the state of Montana. The State Auditor is one of those positions. The Land Board is instrumental in ensuring better access to Montana’s landlocked public lands, increasing the number of wildlife areas, and working on better land management through the land banking program.

In this race, only Shane Morigeau has a track record of backing access to our public lands. As a legislator, Morigeau was a consistent vote in support of resident hunters, increased access, and has never maligned our game wardens, like his opponent has.

As Montana changes with new, wealthy, out-of-state landowners blocking access who make it harder to enjoy our public lands, we need an advocate for the everyday Montanan who hunts, fishes and recreates on public lands. We need people who can work across the aisle to get good things accomplished, not transplants looking to pad their resumé and use the position to run for higher office, like the current auditor, and his hand-picked replacement.

Shane Morigeau is the right person to hold the insurance industry accountable, and increase access to the landlocked public lands. Vote for Shane Morigeau.

Alex Hughes,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News