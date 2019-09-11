In the early '60s, my shipmates and I took our Navy oaths of enlistment seriously. That oath mirrored the United States Senate oath of office: ‘‘I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
Republican Senate majority leader "Moscow Mitch" McConnell is not supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. He violates his oath by refusing to even allow debate on House measures to curb Russian attacks upon our elections and constitutional republic.
Domestically, AR-15-toting lunatics are slaughtering Americans while he refuses to allow consideration of House protective measures.
He turned over the power of the Senate to Donald Trump, who violates, on a regular basis, his presidential oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Trump is a sycophant to Russian dictator Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Of late, Trump stripped billions of dollars from the defense budget to fund his vanity wall.
Neither Moscow Mitch nor Trump, upon leaving office, will deserve recognition of having served honorably.
Terry Hanson,
Miles City