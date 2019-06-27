There are a wide range of people who use the bus system in Missoula. Some may indeed not have employment at the moment, some are high school and college students, some ride to their workplaces and some, like myself, are retired.
My guess is that at least 60% of these people pay local, state and federal taxes. I know from my April 15 concerns, that I am included in the taxpaying group directly with state and federal taxes, and indirectly through rent — local taxes.
Although I think many of the city bus drivers realize this fact, that the riders are paying their salaries, many unfortunately may not grasp this fact. And some may not have the required patience to keep this fact in mind through their work shifts. Personally, I like not having a vehicle and the costs and not putting 10,000 pounds of carbon into the atmosphere each year. I drove many thousands of miles for work over the years.
I like the bus system in Missoula overall, just not some of the service provided by some of those who are paid to serve.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula