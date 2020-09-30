Most important issue is jobs and economy

We are coming into the home stretch of a campaign season that feels like it’s been going on forever. We are all facing things that we never imagined in January. But one thing has stayed the same. The most important issue in this race, are jobs and the economy.

Naturally Greg Gianforte is the perfect fit to be our next Governor. He’s the only candidate in this race who has ever had to sign the front of a paycheck. He has business experience that has taught him to be a problem solver. As any business owner will tell you, solving problems and making things work.

As a startup business owner, I know the tribulations that are incurred in a business plan, employee employment and government regulations. Greg Gianfortne also has had this leadership experience. He will be an excellent Governor and leader. He believes in listening to the citizens and is very capable of making tough decisions like our State needs.

Greg is the candidate with the experience, know how, and most of all, the determination to lead Montana’s comeback. It’s time for new leaders with fresh ideas in Helena, and that’s Greg Gianforte.

Mike Lane,

Malta

