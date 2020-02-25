Most Republican states, and Montana, are 'welfare states'

Thomas Ross, Mr. Psychiatrist! You say (letter, Feb. 3) you studied enough psychology to know the people on the left are all crazy. If you would have studied a little more, you would know you don't belong to a political party. You belong to a criminal cult of conspirators and clowns trying to get yourselves Charmin clean with the Constitution.
Now on to Norm Jackson, Mr. Anti-Socialist (letter, Feb. 17). At 88 years old, you've been collecting Social Security and Medicare quite a while now. I hate to tell you this: They are two of the most popular programs in the history of this country. They are socialist programs, sir, but I'm sure you won't give them up. I hope you're not one of those people who scream, "Keep your government hands off of my Medicare and Social Security." It certainly wouldn't surprise me, though.
Dale Hanson (letter, Feb. 19), for 45 years you swallow the same b.s. about how tax cuts spur the economy and end up paying for themselves. For 45 years that has never happened, but you keep falling for it, as the rich keep laughing at you.
By the way, we in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and most all of the Republican states are welfare states. Meaning we get way more money from the feds than we send to them. How can we do this? New York, Washington State and California send more money than they get back. So we take their money, then spit in their face. How ungrateful.
What are we going to leave our children? A poisoned environment, an out-of-control, human-caused global warming. Our grandchildren will have no way to deal with the gigantic mess we are about to leave them. But what the hell have they done for us?
To all you flag-wavers out there, I want to remind you that the flag represents the Constitution. Hey, who needs that worthless document anyway? Heck, it might cost us a couple of dollars.
Our grandchildren will hate us all for what we've done to them. Even the people who tried to stand up for them!
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula