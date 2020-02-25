Most Republican states, and Montana, are 'welfare states'

By the way, we in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and most all of the Republican states are welfare states. Meaning we get way more money from the feds than we send to them. How can we do this? New York, Washington State and California send more money than they get back. So we take their money, then spit in their face. How ungrateful.

What are we going to leave our children? A poisoned environment, an out-of-control, human-caused global warming. Our grandchildren will have no way to deal with the gigantic mess we are about to leave them. But what the hell have they done for us?

To all you flag-wavers out there, I want to remind you that the flag represents the Constitution. Hey, who needs that worthless document anyway? Heck, it might cost us a couple of dollars.

Our grandchildren will hate us all for what we've done to them. Even the people who tried to stand up for them!

Rick Wheeler,

Missoula

