Letter

A recent poll indicates that only 9% of registered Republicans deem Donald Trump a racist.

Merriam-Webster defines "racism" as a belief that certain races of people are by birth and nature superior to others and may discriminate or hate based upon race. Perhaps 91% of Republicans have not read this definition, or perhaps they do not believe it fits?

Regressive ideologies tend to want to stay or return to an individual comfort zone. As a child, we had a certain name for Brazil nuts that you may be familiar with. Once I realized what I was saying, I stopped saying this term. The lack of self examination in many people is a hindrance to understanding and acceptance of others.

The recent release of a Nixon tape with Ronald Reagan, then the California governor, joking about "monkeys" and "barefoot" is disturbing.

We need to begin to self examine our beliefs and make a conscious effort to change. As an old white European child of immigrants, I vow to continue this process. There needs to be others so inclined.

To "own the libs" with this way of thought and behavior is a path towards self-destruction of soul.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

