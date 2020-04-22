Motel must be scrubbed of possible meth contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Engen needs to be willing to slow down the purchase of the Sleepy Inn for use as a potential COVID-19 shelter due solely to the levels of methamphetamine contamination that are most likely present within the structure.

Methamphetamine contamination affects the respiratory system and placing a person with a respiratory infection into a highly contaminated room could increase the potential to worsen the condition. Each of the rooms should have been sampled for contamination during the due diligence process.

A cleanup of a contaminated property entails more than just replacing carpets. All porous materials must be removed. This potentially includes cabinets, vanities, wood trim, doors and jambs, HVAC units, bathroom vent fans, flooring, windows, etc. Each room would need to be scrubbed and encapsulated. Finally, all items removed need to be replaced. Typically, in real estate transactions, the cost of the cleanup is deducted from the purchase price of the property.

To save Missoulians money, my company (Water Rights Inc.) would be happy to sample every room at cost if the city would like to get an idea of how much the remediation of the property may cost taxpayers to make it safe for potentially infected people.

Lee Yelin,

Missoula

