Motel purchase is another outlandish expenditure

I am astounded but not surprised by the irresponsibility once again shown by Mayor Engen and the Missoula City Council. While the threat from COVID-19 is real and has truly yet to hit the Missoula area, paying $1.1 million for a derelict motel is another outlandish expenditure without solid future planning.

Mayor Engen has said that in the future this property could be used for mixed housing or offer retail space. These are empty words ignoring the reality of the property the town has just bought without doing proper due diligence.

As I write this letter, high school gymnasiums and the Dalhberg Arena sit unused. While I do not pretend to be a medical professional, you cannot tell me the cost of disinfecting such spaces after housing quarantined patients would be greater than the improvements needed to the recently purchased property.

I'd argue that this purchase is another reckless move forced by Mayor Engen to pad his legacy as mayor. Instead of being concerned with how he is remembered in the future, Mayor Engen should be worried about the everyday struggles Missoulians face from rising housing costs to lackluster wages. This town is not his kingdom.

Jared Uncles,

Missoula