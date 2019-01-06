I don't doubt the employees of Mountain Line do a good job. But Janet Fay left out of her thank you (letter, Dec. 25) the people who actually make it possible in the first place, the Missoula property taxpayers.
In addition to the voter-approved levy, you will find on the Mountain Line website a list of "partners" that contribute to the funding of the bus line. And of these "partners," you will find that there are some that are totally or partially funded by tax dollars, so in essence, taxpayers are paying several times for the bus line.
So let's not forget on whose backs this enterprise was built on.
Greg Tollefson,
Missoula