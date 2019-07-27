My family came through West Virginia in the early 19th century. From some genealogy, I now have friendships with cousins living in the Mountaineer State.
I also listen to a daily broadcaster with Headon Network, Bob Kincaid from West Virginia. Kincaid has one cause that drives him in his work; that is, the health hazards of mountaintop removal to his state and other adjoining states.
Montana is far removed from West Virginia, but our state has had its share of destructive mining activities and health hazards associated with it. Silica blasted into the air from massive explosions in mountaintop removal, causes respiratory problems with miners as well as the general public in Appalachia. Kincaid has stated that an area of the state of Delaware, approximately 2,000 square miles (77% of Missoula County’s area) has been leveled in West Virginia. Kincaid is working on getting the Appalachian Communities Health Emergency (ACHE) Act, HR 2050, passed through the U.S. House. He has been working on this for seven years.
As a Montanan, this plight of Appalachia strikes a chord in me. And I have cousins, who are no doubt directly affected, hence this.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula