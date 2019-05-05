Me, myself and I, "three peas in a pod," have made a life-changing decision. In June this "pod" is moving to the Grizzly Peak independent senior living facility in Missoula. This caps 27 years in Polson.
As the years have rolled by in my lifetime of 88 years now, about every 25 years I have made complete changes in my life, my work, my environment. It has always worked out well.
But I'm staying in Montana and in this marvelous piece of real estate that stands out as one of the most scenic and becoming sought-after places in America.
I've been writing letters to the editor for many years now. This senior-move will probably not deter my letter writing too much for a while. I'd like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to each newspaper and each reader of "Letters to the Editor."
For those of us who write these letters, it fulfills an important way for us to express ourselves in this form. "Only in America," as they say. "The land of the free and the home of the brave." Our freedom of expression is a most valuable and significant part of life in America, don't you think?
Bob McClellan,
Polson