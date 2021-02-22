MT about to sink in perfect storm

In 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville warned America of the "tyranny of the majority." This has been a Republican fear that the federal government would control the states.

Now comes the Republican legislature trying to control municipalities. Why? Because they are establishing a "theocracy" and those heathens in Missoula must be controlled. We have one of them in Missoula, Rep. Brad Tschida.

They need to have a "Right to Work" law. When they sell the state to their friends to log and mine it, they can control labor costs. They sit in the capital giving each other COVID while the Democrats are delegated to Zoom.

Donald Trump kills farm prices and then gives subsidies and rural Montana votes for him. Who ever thought the farmers would become the socialists?

The Democrats just sit there and take it, hoping they will be thrown a crumb once in a while. The state Democratic website is not up to date and their email doesn't work.

We are witnessing the perfect storm and the state of Montana is about to sink.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

