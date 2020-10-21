MT best served by Democrats

We moved here two years ago to live near our family and have enjoyed the community greatly. The political community has been interesting and we have learned much about the people of Montana. Every day I start to write a letter to the editor but that day's events bring new thoughts.

The presidential “debates” reminded me of an old friend whose company we enjoyed at dinner parties, etc. However, she talked continually and monopolized all conversations. One day she said, “I never know what to say so I keep talking until I have something to really say!”

I think President Trump epitomizes this attitude. However, he also never really answers the other person’s question but just rambles on to talk about something he was already prepared to say. He obfuscates the questioner and just talks incessantly.

Finally the public seems to appreciate his attitude and performance, and hopefully Joe Biden will be our next president.

Assuming this happens, then Montanans would have a greater voice with the new administration if we have congressmen and governor of the same political party.

Therefore, we Montanans would be best served by voting for the Democrat candidates. Actually, I do believe all of them really are the best candidates as well.