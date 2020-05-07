MT blessed with Bullock, Cooney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing." Edmund Burke said it. JFK repeated it. It's time it's said again.

If you've been blessed with a good mind and some resources in life, please use them. Good government helps us to recognize our opportunities and to protect us from our threats. We cannot do it on our own. The trick is in picking our experts, our guides, our leaders.

Fortunately, in Montana, we have been blessed. The team of Governor Bullock and Lt. Governor Cooney have done, and are doing, the kind of forward-looking job we need.

The best interest of all Montanans guides their efforts, not just the interests of those most prominent and powerful. They have fought for the education of all Montanans, including giving them a fair start, beginning at the pre-K level. They've fought the prevalence in politics of dark money, too often the predecessor of dark deeds. They've fought for women's rights and continued access to public lands —and much more.

Steve Bullock for the Senate. Mike Cooney for governor. Let's show good sense; let's consider the value of service to others. Let's meet the test — and support the best.

Joe Carbonari,

Kalispell

