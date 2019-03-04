The current legislative session has seen a lack of bills concerning renewable energy, despite its growing place in the state. Montana has many opportunities for renewable energy such as solar and wind power. Montana only recently started using solar farms, with the first ones going up in 2017. However, both wind and hydroelectric production are ranked in the top five in the U.S. Not only are these types of energy better for the environment, but they also create jobs that will be available for a long time because the wind isn’t going anywhere.
Montana is known for its great recreational areas. We have to protect these places as best as we can, and using renewable energy is a great start towards ensuring the future of national parks in the state. Renewable energy accounted for almost 15 percent of all energy consumption in the U.S. in 2016. That number is going up every year, and Montana is on track to lead in renewable energy production as long as we continue and increase our efforts in the field.
During this legislative session, we need legislators to push for expansion of these programs in order to help better the future of the state.
Jadyn Emerson,
Missoula