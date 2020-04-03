MT can't afford to give up protections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Trump administration is rolling back crucial environmental regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, justifying lack of enforcement in the name of the economy.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a memorandum announcing a relaxation of regulations for power plants and other corporate polluters. These industries will no longer be held accountable for water and air pollution, at a time when Americans are more vulnerable than ever to respiratory infection, asthma and other long-term health impacts.

The memorandum will retroactively apply from March 13, and has no clear end date. Citizens of Libby, Butte and other communities affected by irresponsible mining practices know the decades-long effects that unregulated pollution can have. We cannot trust corporate interests to regulate their own impact on the environment. And in this moment, we cannot rely on authorities to defend us.

The public health experts who would normally respond to these attacks are instead responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The responsibility falls on Montana citizens to demand that state and federal governments act scrupulously to maintain environmental protections.

The fossil fuel industry can afford a temporary downtick in their profits. But the people of Montana cannot afford to give up their clean air and water.