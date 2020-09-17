MT counties opted for mail-in election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump, the national Republican Party and the Montana Republican Party are suing Governor Bullock and the state of Montana over the vote-by-mail issue.

Bullock, unlike Trump, did not act as a dictator over this issue. Bullock asked each county to research and decide how to handle voting in their respective counties.

Most of the 53 counties in Montana elected to vote by mail; this choice was entirely each county's decision.

The reasons to vote by mail were: 1. Exposure to COVID-19; 2. Big senior citizen counts in their county. 3. Most volunteers to run polling places are seniors and concerned over exposure to COVID.

Which part of these issues do Republicans not understand?

It's only because Trump doesn't want mail-in voting, even though, he, his wife and family all mail in their voting.

I'm angry and you should be angry, too.

It's time for Republicans to stand up for Montana.

We live in a democracy. We should not be ruled by dictator Trump.

Please call your Republican parties and let them know this lawsuit is wrong.