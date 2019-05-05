Montanans are compensated if the state takes their private property, but not if it unjustly takes their freedom.
We are board members of the Montana Innocence Project, which works to exonerate innocent people who have been wrongfully convicted. Our client Cody Marble was a teenager when he was convicted in Missoula of a rape that never occurred. He spent the better part of 14 years incarcerated, losing opportunities to build a career, save money and start a family.
In 32 other states, Marble would be eligible for monetary compensation. However, Montana law provides only for tuition assistance for DNA exonerees, and even that limited program has not been funded.
Now is the time for Montana to revisit the exoneree compensation law. HJ 36 calls for an interim study on exoneree compensation. Our state lawmakers will be ranking their interim study priorities very soon, and HJ 36 should be at the top of their lists. You can help by asking your state senator and representative to prioritize this interim study.
Andrew King-Ries,
Clem Work,
Missoula