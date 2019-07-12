As we all know, climate change is one of the most important issues today. That is why Gov. Steve Bullock is declaring an executive order for Montana to be the 25th state to join this issue!
Mary Borchard,
Missoula
As we all know, climate change is one of the most important issues today. That is why Gov. Steve Bullock is declaring an executive order for Montana to be the 25th state to join this issue!
Mary Borchard,
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Missoula
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.