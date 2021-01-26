 Skip to main content
MT leaders make state unwelcoming

What has Montana become?

I used to be proud to say, “I am from Montana.” People always saw me as a man of independent thinking. A man with character.

Now, after 62 years, I feel betrayed by the very people I felt proud of.

It seems like the majority of our good, hard-working, peaceful and valuable citizens of Montana are nothing but AM radio listeners. Listeners to radio hosts who broadcast nothing but vile lies just to fulfill their own bank accounts.

What our senators and our new governor, Greg Gianforte, do not understand is that there is a very big difference between debating matters of legitimate dispute such as where to set tax rates or how to fund bridges, roads and schools. They instead give credence and political support to dangerous, fact-free conspiracy theories.

Now, with our Montana’s new ultra-conservative party leadership, we are being pushed back into a time when women have no say in their own fundamental rights; people of different sexual orientation are not welcome in Montana; and Montana is a state that is not welcome to people of color, religion or any believer that does not coincide with their favorite AM radio.

Don Preston,

Kalispell

