Springtime in Montana is punctuated by snowstorms, 60-degree weather and the buzzing of bees as they drift from flower to flower throughout Montana. However, bee populations across Montana are being affected by both a mix of environmental issues and the use of neonicotinoids, a nicotine-based pesticide that has pushed the population of bees past sustainable.
Montana’s nearly 200,000 hives are losing 30 percent of their population each winter, and Montana’s industries and families will soon be facing the repercussions. In addition to the $30 million a year in business from honey and pollination services, $2 billion worth of businesses are affected, from dairy to farming to tourism.
That’s is why I am calling on Gov. Steve Bullock to support legislation aimed at curbing the use of this deadly pesticide and for Montana to take the lead by becoming the third state to take these actions. Montana families can’t risk their future food supplies by using these dangerous chemicals.
Connor Sheffield,
Missoula