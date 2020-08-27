 Skip to main content
MT needs lion like Bullock in Senate

MT needs lion like Bullock in Senate

Sen. Steve Daines’ virtual silence on U.S. intelligence reports that Putin’s Russia put a bounty on U.S. troops is moral cowardice. Daines’ failure to demand an investigation of this horrific, solid intelligence is disgraceful but understandable. Daines knows Russian interference is again helping Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Daines is counting on Trump’s coattails to drag him across the finish line in his race. Criticism of Putin or Russia jeopardizes Daines’ re-election, so troops be damned. Re-election is more important to Daines than our troops' safety.

What a cowardly hypocrite. In July of 2018, with great fanfare, Daines traveled to Russia, supposedly to confront Russia for its interference in our 2016 election. Afterwards, Daines told reporters he talked tough: “We sent a strong message and a direct message to the Russian government. First of all, don’t interfere in U.S elections…”

Now, in 2020, with more Russian election interference but faced with losing his office, a meek Daines won’t demand an investigation into Russian bounties on our troops.

As a veteran, I won’t reward such hypocrisy, cowardice and disloyalty. Montana needs a lion in the Senate, not a mouse.

Vote Steve Bullock for senator. Bullock has a moral compass.

George Corn,

Hamilton

 

