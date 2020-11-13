MT needs people who look out for all

I am writing in response to two letters, one on Steve Bullock and one on Steve Daines.

Steve Bullock has done a great job for Montana and saved more money to help the state with all that was needed, and had the interests of all the people at heart. I feel we should recount the votes. We need a person like Bullock and Mike Cooney for Montana.

People who were out-of-state, like Greg Gianforte, I do not feel will be there for us and I hope they will not sell Montana out from under the people. As for Daines, I do not find him to be there for our people but for his own gain, like Donald Trump.

So we need to check the ballots again and get the right people who will look out for the people in the state.

Rose Westerman,

Ronan

