MT serves as space colony

Missoula and America enter their darkest winter.

For Missoula, Montana’s new chief executive and proud proponent of herd immunity presents a deadly threat to our lives. Compounding Missoula’s angst is the large influx of urban carpetbaggers from godforsaken areas, like Austin, San Francisco Bay Area, etc. You hear the sad stories, it’s so bad where we came from we had to flee.

A number of decades ago, an eminent observer of Montana/Western history, culture, politics, remarked first, they came for our pelts, hides, then our precious minerals and timber. Next, it will be our space, and we have an abundance of quality space (apologies to H.D. Hampton). So Montana continues to play its role as a natural resource colony/national sacrifice area for the U.S.

America’s situation is dire. The ship of state has sprung a catastrophic leak and the bilge pumps have been sabotaged. Continued adherence to a political/economic system based on consuming human lives, accelerated destruction of earth’s life-sustaining ability, will end organized human existence on this tiny speck of space debris.

American consumptive capitalism and the techno dictatorship it has installed on much of the planet are tools of authoritarian control, not liberating forces for the human condition.