When Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller concluded he could not “exonerate” President Trump on obstruction, he made a political statement that has no legal basis to be in the report.
A prosecutor cannot exonerate anyone in the American justice system. Only a judge or jury can exonerate. The prosecutor’s job is to gather evidence to bring before a grand jury who will then decide if there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial. Then a judge or jury, after a presentation and consideration of all of the evidence, decides guilt or exoneration. It is a three-step process: investigation, grand jury hearing and trial.
The Mueller report concluded there was not enough evidence on obstruction (or collusion) to even get to the second step and bring the case before a grand jury. A grand jury only hears from prosecutors and their witnesses; there is no defense allowed. It is a one-sided proceeding that gives every advantage to the prosecution.
Even with all these advantages Mueller believed a grand jury would likely decide there was not enough evidence to recommend bringing the matter to trial where a vigorous defense is allowed.
Cliff Combs,
Missoula