{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

When Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller concluded he could not “exonerate” President Trump on obstruction, he made a political statement that has no legal basis to be in the report.

A prosecutor cannot exonerate anyone in the American justice system. Only a judge or jury can exonerate. The prosecutor’s job is to gather evidence to bring before a grand jury who will then decide if there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial. Then a judge or jury, after a presentation and consideration of all of the evidence, decides guilt or exoneration. It is a three-step process: investigation, grand jury hearing and trial.

The Mueller report concluded there was not enough evidence on obstruction (or collusion) to even get to the second step and bring the case before a grand jury. A grand jury only hears from prosecutors and their witnesses; there is no defense allowed. It is a one-sided proceeding that gives every advantage to the prosecution.

Even with all these advantages Mueller believed a grand jury would likely decide there was not enough evidence to recommend bringing the matter to trial where a vigorous defense is allowed.

Cliff Combs,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags