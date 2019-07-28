The stage was set. The hearings began. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had submitted his full report. He believes this report speaks for itself and now it is up to Congress to follow up, say whatever needs to be said and do whatever needs to be done. He firmly believes the report lays everything out clearly and now our branches of government are to take the next steps.
I thought the hearings were super important to us average Americans who have not read the report. Especially with the Democrats' questioning and Mueller's responses, we were given a thorough and concentrated look at the full import and impact of the special counsel's work.
Obviously our president, who was really "center stage" in all this, is facing an interesting time ahead. His negative set of values, his very questionable associations, his narcissistic behavior patterns, and his lack of leadership pose political problems the Republicans would rather not have to deal with. But there they are.
What "we the people" do with this in the 2020 elections will speak volumes on where we are as a nation. And this will be clearly demonstrated in not only who is elected president but in those elected into our legislative bodies as well.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula